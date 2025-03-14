170,490 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,671,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

