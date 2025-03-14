20,414 Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Insider Transactions at Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,847.84. The trade was a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,961 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,692.11. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,143 shares of company stock worth $6,519,549 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

