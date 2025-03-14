24,078 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.17. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.