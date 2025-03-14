379,899 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 379,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSE KMX opened at $69.18 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

