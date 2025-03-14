396,533 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $36,636,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

