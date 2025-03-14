69,730 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,341,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,842,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,738.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,092.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,063.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,515.02 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.