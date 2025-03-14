868 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $243.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.39 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.00.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.