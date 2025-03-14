Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $93.43 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.