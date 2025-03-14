Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

