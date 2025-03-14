Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 25,929.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,209,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.