American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after acquiring an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 980,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.