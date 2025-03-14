American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.97 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

