Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,085,219 shares trading hands.
Aminex Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of £66.01 million, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27.
Aminex Company Profile
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
