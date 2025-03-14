Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $238,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

