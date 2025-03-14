Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
