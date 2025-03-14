Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $629.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 13,241,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 8,740,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 353,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

