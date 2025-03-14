Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $24.09 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

