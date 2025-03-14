Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Synaptics by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $592,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.55.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

