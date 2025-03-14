Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,448 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,046.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,179,699.50. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

