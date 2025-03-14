Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $22.00 target price on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,048.82. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,735,263 shares of company stock valued at $27,361,209. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

