Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SiTime Trading Down 4.8 %

SITM stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.21.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,095. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

