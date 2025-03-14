Arizona State Retirement System Buys 364 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 611.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.