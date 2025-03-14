Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

