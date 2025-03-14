Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

