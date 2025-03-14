Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

