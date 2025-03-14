Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In related news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $39,829.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,585.60. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,823,564.48. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,870 shares of company stock worth $1,075,657 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

