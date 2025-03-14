Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $72.46 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

