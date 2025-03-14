Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,559.52. This represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,373,261.02. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,842 shares of company stock worth $6,282,587. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

