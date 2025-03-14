Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,666,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after buying an additional 618,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ST opened at $26.45 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

