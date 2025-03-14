Arizona State Retirement System Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intapp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.77. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $134,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,747.18. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,946,187.68. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,447 shares of company stock worth $15,186,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.