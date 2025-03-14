Arizona State Retirement System Has $801,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Palomar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $114,175.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,934.90. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $37,205.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,138.09. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.