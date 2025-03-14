Arizona State Retirement System Has $818,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

