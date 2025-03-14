Arizona State Retirement System Has $929,000 Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $720,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

NHI opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

