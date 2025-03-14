Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.