Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

