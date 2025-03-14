Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

