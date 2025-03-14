Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,289 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

