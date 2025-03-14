Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,645 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.