Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,806 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of DJT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
