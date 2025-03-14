Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,806 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of DJT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.