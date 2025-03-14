Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 769 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 698,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $4,565,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.61 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

