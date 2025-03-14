Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,373.65. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.1 %

SG stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

