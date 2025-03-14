Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.91 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

