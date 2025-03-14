Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alight were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,905,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alight by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,646,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,185,000 after buying an additional 3,223,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 712,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinney Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

