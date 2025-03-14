Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

