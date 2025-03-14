Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 335,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after buying an additional 96,640 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.