Arizona State Retirement System Sells 249 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

