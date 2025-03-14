Arizona State Retirement System Sells 375 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.3 %

ASO opened at $43.82 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.