Arizona State Retirement System Sells 505 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.