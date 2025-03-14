Arizona State Retirement System Sells 573 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maplebear by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,061 shares of company stock worth $1,987,318. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.5 %

Maplebear stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

