Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 168,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

